Aj Tracey

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Music

KwolleM Returns With ‘Melo’ LP f/ AJ Tracey, Novelist, Unknown T & More

The ‘mellow grime’ maestro returns with an ode to fatherhood after an extended hiatus.

James Keith984 days ago
Music festival goers
Music

Laneway Festival Announces 2024 Lineup: Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Nia Archives and More

One third of the festival's 2024 lineup will be making their debut in Australia.

Rachael Evans1046 days ago
AJ Tracey (credit: Vicky Grout)
Music

AJ Tracey Launches Fund To Help Black Students Go To Oxford University

Successful applicants will be awarded £40,000 a year for the first three years, after which it will be reviewed, as well as potential mentorship opportunities.

James Keith1369 days ago
Skepta (credit: Kadeem Cobham)
Music

Rolling Loud’s Portugal Takeover Was One For The Books

RL sure know how to put on a show.

Claudia Cagna1459 days ago
knucks knucks knucks knucks knucks knucks
Music

Knucks, AJ Tracey, Nines & More Set To Perform At Size?Sessions Music Festival

Footwear and apparel store size? has stepped outside the box and announced a music festival, which is set to take place in Manchester next month....

Ezra Olaoya1484 days ago
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AJ Tracey (credit: @kxvinmedia)
Music

Watch AJ Tracey Perform Live On The River Thames At The Hennessy x NBA Floating Court

This first-of-its-kind performance kicks off a whole weekend of celebrations, including a celebrity match featuring BackRoad Gee, P Money, and D Double E.

James Keith1499 days ago
Digga D 'Noughty By Nature'
Music

Digga D Drops ‘Noughty By Nature’ Mixtape f/ AJ Tracey, B-Lovee, Maverick Sabre & More

Including singles “G-Lock” with Moneybagg Yo, “Pump 101” with Still Brickin’, “What You Reckon” with B Lovee, “Hold It Down”, and “Main Road”.

James Keith1554 days ago
AJ Tracey Apprentice Nation
Music

Apprentice Nation's Events This Autumn Were Stellar—Here's What Went Down

Lucozade and Apprentice Nation have been working closely on a combination of online content and live events to offer young people early-careers support.

James Keith1691 days ago
AJ Tracey x Apprentice Nation
Music

Youth Platform Apprentice Nation Offers Chance To Hang Out With AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll

Each artist hangout will take place on a different week, beginning with Mae Muller on Nov 25, followed by AJ Tracey on Dec 2, and Ivorian Doll on Dec 9.

James Keith1702 days ago
Apprentice Nation Skills Hub (credit: Apprentice Nation)
Music

Apprentice Nation's New Curriculum Features Invaluable Advice From AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll

Apprentice Nation is a UK-based youth development platform whose main aim is to give young people the skills, tools and confidence to succeed in their chosen ca

Niall Smith1738 days ago
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Mahalia and AJ Tracey (credit: Instagram)
Music

Mahalia Recruits AJ Tracey For New Breakup Anthem “Roadside”

Produced by The Elements, Mahalia flips the R&amp;B heartbreak script by retooling the track into a hard-hitting ode to emotional resilience. AJ Tracey is a wel...

Niall Smith1749 days ago
apprentice-nation
Music

AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll Announced For Apprentice Nation Gig

16-24-year-olds are in with a chance of grabbing a pair of free tickets to see AJ Tracey, Ivorian Doll and Mae Muller live on-stage by joining the Apprentice...

Niall Smith1758 days ago
m1llionz
Music

M1llionz's Debut Mixtape, 'Provisional Licence', Is Finally Here

Since emerging in 2019 with "North West", Birmingham's M1llionz has been a mad dash through the music industry, releasing a non-stop run of bangers...

James Keith1764 days ago
aj-tracey
Music

AJ Tracey Reveals Poolside Visuals For T-Pain Collab “Summertime Shootout”

The latest single to be lifted from AJ Tracey's well-received recent project, 'Flu Game', which also features Kehlani, NAV, Digga D and more.

James Keith1800 days ago

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