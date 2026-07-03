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KwolleM Returns With ‘Melo’ LP f/ AJ Tracey, Novelist, Unknown T & More
The ‘mellow grime’ maestro returns with an ode to fatherhood after an extended hiatus.
Laneway Festival Announces 2024 Lineup: Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Nia Archives and More
One third of the festival's 2024 lineup will be making their debut in Australia.
AJ Tracey Launches Fund To Help Black Students Go To Oxford University
Successful applicants will be awarded £40,000 a year for the first three years, after which it will be reviewed, as well as potential mentorship opportunities.
Rolling Loud’s Portugal Takeover Was One For The Books
RL sure know how to put on a show.
Knucks, AJ Tracey, Nines & More Set To Perform At Size?Sessions Music Festival
Footwear and apparel store size? has stepped outside the box and announced a music festival, which is set to take place in Manchester next month....
Watch AJ Tracey Perform Live On The River Thames At The Hennessy x NBA Floating Court
This first-of-its-kind performance kicks off a whole weekend of celebrations, including a celebrity match featuring BackRoad Gee, P Money, and D Double E.
Digga D Drops ‘Noughty By Nature’ Mixtape f/ AJ Tracey, B-Lovee, Maverick Sabre & More
Including singles “G-Lock” with Moneybagg Yo, “Pump 101” with Still Brickin’, “What You Reckon” with B Lovee, “Hold It Down”, and “Main Road”.
Apprentice Nation's Events This Autumn Were Stellar—Here's What Went Down
Lucozade and Apprentice Nation have been working closely on a combination of online content and live events to offer young people early-careers support.
Youth Platform Apprentice Nation Offers Chance To Hang Out With AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll
Each artist hangout will take place on a different week, beginning with Mae Muller on Nov 25, followed by AJ Tracey on Dec 2, and Ivorian Doll on Dec 9.
Apprentice Nation's New Curriculum Features Invaluable Advice From AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll
Apprentice Nation is a UK-based youth development platform whose main aim is to give young people the skills, tools and confidence to succeed in their chosen ca
Mahalia Recruits AJ Tracey For New Breakup Anthem “Roadside”
Produced by The Elements, Mahalia flips the R&B heartbreak script by retooling the track into a hard-hitting ode to emotional resilience. AJ Tracey is a wel...
AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll Announced For Apprentice Nation Gig
16-24-year-olds are in with a chance of grabbing a pair of free tickets to see AJ Tracey, Ivorian Doll and Mae Muller live on-stage by joining the Apprentice...
M1llionz's Debut Mixtape, 'Provisional Licence', Is Finally Here
Since emerging in 2019 with "North West", Birmingham's M1llionz has been a mad dash through the music industry, releasing a non-stop run of bangers...
AJ Tracey Reveals Poolside Visuals For T-Pain Collab “Summertime Shootout”
The latest single to be lifted from AJ Tracey's well-received recent project, 'Flu Game', which also features Kehlani, NAV, Digga D and more.