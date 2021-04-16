He’s been building up to this for a little while now, but today AJ Tracey’s Flu Game album has finally arrived—following his self-titled debut in 2019—alongside visuals for its latest single, “Little More Love”.

The album’s title makes reference to the now-legendary Game 5 of the 1997 NBA finals, where Michael Jordan famously powered through a debiliating bout of flu to lead the Chicago Bulls to victory against the Utah Jazz. With the odds stacked well against Jordan and the Bulls, the fact that he pulled through for such a resounding victory made it one of his most legendary feats.

In giving his album the title Flu Game, it’s safe to say AJT considers this his crowning achievement so far.