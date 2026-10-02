Skepta Is 'Ready to Go' as He Announces Release Date for New Album, 'The Fork and Knife'

"Feels surreal even writing this," he began the post. "I poured my fucking heart out on this album, it’s been a task making something conscious but still turnt up."

On Thursday (October 1), the UK rapper took to Instagram to share that the album will arrive November 6 via Big Smoke/Epic Records. The news also came alongside a lengthy and very heartfelt message.

Skepta has announced the release date for his long-awaited sixth studio album, The Fork and Knife — and he's very grateful for the patience shown by fans.

He went on: "I've grown up on YouTube and ultimately in front of you all and I believe the fact you’ve supported me for so long, I really do owe you honesty, I owe it to you to dig deeper, put my childish ego to the side and look inward to find some liberation that can help all of us. I can’t wait for you to hear it 🥹."

He also opened up about the reason for the delay and why he felt like he needed the seven-year break between this and his last solo full-length album, 2019's Ignorance Is Bliss.

"For a long time I have felt like art is slowly losing its meaning and artists are slowly losing the will to keep creating," he explained. "The silencing, the excessive meaningless content, dancing for the algorithm etc.. I haven’t been ready to go."

He continued: "This album taking so long has meant it has many different emotions on it, starting out as a simple London story, then travelling deeper into the story about being an Immigrant child, then during the finishing stages I’ve been reading about the patriarchal system that a lot of us unknowingly sign up to as kids and thought that I could lend my voice to help drag even if it’s just a few of my supporters out of the bottomless pit of patriarchy."

According to a press release accompanying the news, "identity runs through the heart of the album." On it Skepta explores "what it means to be British, the son of Nigerian immigrants, and to exist between cultures. Rather than viewing diaspora through a lens of struggle, The Fork and Knife embraces it as a source of strength, a superpower that has informed Skepta’s resilience, work ethic and creative instinct."