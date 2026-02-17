McDonald's Releases OVO Collab Meal in Canada

After days of teasing, McDonald’s has released its OVO collab meal in Canada.
According to pictures from fans, people can order two different versions of the meal: One has a junior chicken sandwich, and the other comes with a McDouble.
Both meals come with a blue drink that’s called “Nite Sprite.”
Those who want to try an OVO collab but don’t live in Canada will have to wait—hopefully not forever. The fast food chain hasn’t announced whether the OVO collab meal will be available outside of Canada.
Days before the release, posters featuring OVO branding beside McD’s own and the tagline, “Where Night Owls Land,” were seen throughout Toronto.
McDonald’s OVO collab means that Drake joins the ranks of Travis Scott, Cardi B, Saweetie, and J Balvin, who have all dropped their own meals with the fast-food chain.
Drake’s partnership with McDonald’s arrives as he continues to tease the imminent release of his upcoming album, Iceman. Drake previously suggested the album was coming out last year when chatting on livestream, and he dropped singles with Central Cee and Yeat.
In his latest hint of what’s to come, Drake reposted a video of a fan meeting him before he walked into a venue. After acknowledging her, Drake said, “It’s freezing,” as if it were cold in the building.
In his repost, Drake wrote, “About to be.”