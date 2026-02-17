McDonald's Releases OVO Collab Meal in Canada

After days of teasing, McDonald’s has released its OVO collab meal in Canada.

According to pictures from fans, people can order two different versions of the meal: One has a junior chicken sandwich, and the other comes with a McDouble.

Both meals come with a blue drink that’s called “Nite Sprite.”

Those who want to try an OVO collab but don’t live in Canada will have to wait—hopefully not forever. The fast food chain hasn’t announced whether the OVO collab meal will be available outside of Canada.