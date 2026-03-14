Kid Cudi Announces New EP and Teases New Album

So much for the musical hiatus that Kid Cudi announced six months ago. The musician just revealed that he’s releasing a new EP on Mar. 20 and a new album sometime in the near future.

“Lost Moments is one of my best. This will be on the album,” wrote Cudi.

In another post nearly an hour before that reveal, Cudi responded to a fan posting a clip of the musician making a song called “Lost Moments” on a livestream .

Cudi’s new music announcements come almost seven months after he announced that he was going to “step into the shadows” while focusing on his “other dreams.” Last September, Cudi released the track “Once” on SoundCloud and told fans that the track was a “goodbye for now song.”

“It was produced by myself with my homie Sebastian addin’ extra sauce here and there,” he explained. “Taking a break but wanted to leave u [with] something special and from the heart. [You’ll] be hearing me featured on my friends’ albums but as far as me, I gotta step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams.”

On Mar. 10, Cudi launched his own Twitch channel to hop into the world of livestreaming. In his first stream, Cudi hosted a live studio session so his fans could see what his creative process is like. According to a press release, Cudi “plans to stream consistently” as he gets ready for his Rebel Ragers tour, which starts on Apr. 28 in Phoenix.

In his announcement post on Instagram, Cudi told his fans that he created the Twitch channel because he always "dreamed of being a fly on the wall" in the recording sessions of his favorite artists, so he wanted to provide that opportunity to his own supporters. "Who knows what we'll make, who knows who will show up, get ready. U just got a ticket into my world. Welcome," read Cudi’s caption.