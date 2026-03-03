Ghetts Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Killing Student in Hit-and-Run Crash

Rapper and actor Ghetts has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a hit-and-run incident that killed a 20-year-old student in England in 2025. Deadline reports that Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, pleaded guilty to causing the death of a Nepalese student named Yubin Tamang via dangerous driving in December, and a count of dangerous driving before the collision.

In addition to what he’s been sentenced to, Ghetts won’t be able to drive for 17 years.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18 last year when Ghetts, who police claimed consumed alcohol, drove across central London towards his home when he was captured by CCTV footage driving at “​​executing dangerous manoeuvres and causing separate damage in a collision with another vehicle,” according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ghetts ended up colliding with Tamang at more than 60 miles per hour, leading to fatal injuries. Ghetts didn’t stop at the scene and continued home, ending up getting arrested the following day. Two days after the crash, Tamang died.

“Justin Clarke-Samuel knew he was in no fit state to drive and there was clear evidence of his excessive speed and disregard for road users as he drove incredibly dangerously across our city,” said Shani Taggart of the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We built a comprehensive case against Clarke-Samuel, focusing on CCTV footage, toxicology, and analysis of his mobile data to pinpoint his route through London,” Taggart added. “After presenting this evidence, we secured guilty pleas to these two charges and today’s sentence will see Clarke-Samuel face the consequences of his fatal decision to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking.”

Ghetts is known for appearing on the popular Netflix series Supacell.