Music

Geechi Gotti Arrested After Traffic Stop Reveals 3,000 Stolen Pills

Three other men were also arrested.

Geechi Gotti
YouTube

Battle rapper Geechi Gotti has been arrested in Ohio after being found with thousands of stolen opioid pills. He’s facing felony drug possession charges.

AllHipHop reports that he was arrested on Feb. 5 in Ohio after being stopped by police in West Chester. During the traffic stop, nearly 3,000 opioid pills were found. Gotti and three other men — Tyus Crew, Lequan Miller, and Anthony Ellison — attempted to flee from the rental vehicle, but the rapper and the others were caught within minutes.

Police reportedly seized Vicodin, morphine, and oxycodone from the vehicle — drugs that authorities say came from multiple pharmacy break-ins throughout Ohio.

During the preliminary hearing for Gotti and the men, Detective Kevin Burger, who searched the car, explained that it looked like they had just come from robbing a pharmacy.

“There was a large amount of pharmaceuticals in the car that looked like it came straight from a pharmacy,” said Burger. “The drugs that were found were from a pharmacy called the Medicine Shoppe in Bellevue, Ohio. We believe cash was found as well that was taken from a pharmacy in Perrysburg, Ohio.”

Detectives say they had been keeping track of Gotti, Crew, Miller, and Ellison since one of them landed at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Gotti has been a popular musician in the battle rap scene for years, with over 43 million total views accumulated for 70 battles. He’s been crowned Champion of the Year on three different occasions.

The rapper is charged with four counts of drug possession and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He is currently being held in Butler County Jail on a $900,000 bond.

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