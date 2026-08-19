Playboi Carti Debuts Custom Slawn Chain With Frankenstein Pendant

The rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (Aug. 18) to show off a custom chain built by British-Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn .

Playboi Carti is wearing his new art collection on his neck.

The piece shown by Carti is a large, 3D pendant of a green Frankenstein-like monster figure clutching a smaller doll, mounted on a diamond-encrusted bail with colorful cartoon character beads running the entire length of the band.

Slawn, born Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale, is known for his large-scale pop art canvases heavy on spray paint, graffiti, and bold caricature. He’s previously collaborated with the likes of Supreme, Louis Vuitton, Frank Ocean's Homer catalog, and Nike.

In 2023, Slawn became the first Nigerian-born artist and the youngest artist to design the BRIT Awards statuette, according to The Punch.