Boosie Badazz Still Mad at Kodak Black for 6ixine Collab: 'What You Say and Do Matter'

Boosie Badazz is still angry with Kodak Black for collaborating with 6ix9ine after the latter snitched on the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Badazz addressed Black during an Instagram Live after the latter joined to see what the Louisiana rapper was talking about. Black wrote that he “still felt disrespected” from Badazz’s previous comments about him, and the Baton Rouge rapper let him know that he wasn’t taking back what he said. “I don’t give a fuck. I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging,” began Badazz.

“You know you wasn’t supposed to fuck with that,” continued Boosie, referencing 6ix9ine. “And I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it.” While making it crystal clear he wasn’t sorry for ridiculing the younger artist, Badazz did admit he “kind of went too hard.” “I was mad at you,” Badazz added, before admitting he looked at Black as a version of himself for the new generation: “What you say and do matter, n***a. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a fuck.” In 2023, when 6ix9ine announced he collabed with Black on the song “Shaka Laka,” Badazz took to social media to call out the Florida rapper for making the song. "That n***a Yak fucked me up," Boosie said. "I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg. I know them Zoes fucked up right now. I know the state of Florida fucked up right now. This n***a ain't got no morals. No principals. Damn, I thought that little n***a was like that. N**ga ain't no street n**a at all. Damn."