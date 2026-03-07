Music

Boosie Badazz Still Mad at Kodak Black for 6ixine Collab: 'What You Say and Do Matter'

"I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging."

Kodak Black, Boosie, 6ix9ine
. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Wynn Records)/Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)

Boosie Badazz is still angry with Kodak Black for collaborating with 6ix9ine after the latter snitched on the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Badazz addressed Black during an Instagram Live after the latter joined to see what the Louisiana rapper was talking about. Black wrote that he “still felt disrespected” from Badazz’s previous comments about him, and the Baton Rouge rapper let him know that he wasn’t taking back what he said.

“I don’t give a fuck. I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging,” began Badazz.

“You know you wasn’t supposed to fuck with that,” continued Boosie, referencing 6ix9ine. “And I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it.”

While making it crystal clear he wasn’t sorry for ridiculing the younger artist, Badazz did admit he “kind of went too hard.”

“I was mad at you,” Badazz added, before admitting he looked at Black as a version of himself for the new generation: “What you say and do matter, n***a. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a fuck.”

In 2023, when 6ix9ine announced he collabed with Black on the song “Shaka Laka,” Badazz took to social media to call out the Florida rapper for making the song.

"That n***a Yak fucked me up," Boosie said. "I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg. I know them Zoes fucked up right now. I know the state of Florida fucked up right now. This n***a ain't got no morals. No principals. Damn, I thought that little n***a was like that. N**ga ain't no street n**a at all. Damn."

After Black responded by posting a video of someone else calling him immature, Boosie clapped back with even more disrespect.

"SOLD U SOUL FA A MILLION," Boosie wrote. "I KNOW U A TAKE A DICK FOR 20 MILLION SMH U BEEN WEIRD. U AINT NEVER BEEN NO STREET N***A U A CAPPER RAPPER LOL NICKELODEON ASS N***A LOL N***A SHOULDA STUCK THEY FINGER N YO ASSHOLE #KODAKTHESTALLION."

Boosie later spoke about their interaction on social media in an interview with VladTV.

"What I said really affected him," Boosie said. "He not letting it go. What I said about [the 6ix9ine collab], it seems like since then, he been downhill. I think he regret what he did with Tekashi."

In the time since, the two have exchanged words online and on wax.

Related Stories

Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black
Music

Boosie Badazz Claps Back at Kodak Black's Diss: 'Clout Chasing Crackhead'

On Thursday, Yak posted his diss track, "Christmas Eve," where he names Boosie.

tara mahadevan251 days ago
Kodak Black performing in Atlanta
Music

Kodak Black Explains Why Mentorship With Master P Didn't Work Out

In a new interview, Kodak Black explained why his mentorship with Master P didn't work out, with Kodak alleging that the veteran rapper wanted money.

tara mahadevan1665 days ago
Boosie Badazz And Kodak Black
Music

Boosie Badazz Diss Track Takes Aim at Kodak Black for Working with 6ix9ine

The Baton Rouge rapper's diss track appears on his new album '<i>Goin Thru Some Thangs,'</i> which dropped on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1128 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App