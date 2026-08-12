Akon Rates His Biggest Fails and Finesses From Fake Hair Piece to Fake Rolexes

Akon sat down with Complex host Izzy Izzo for a round of "Finesse Or Fail," rating his past dicey moves from claiming royal status in high school to getting fake hair. Salute to Akon. He kept it real.

Throughout the conversation, Izzo hit Akon with several topics to gauge his response on whether he thought it was a “finesse” or “fail,” prompting the legendary singer to then explain himself.

One of the first things Izzo asked Akon to do was whether he thought telling girls back when he was in high school that he was an African prince was a finesse or fail.

"Oh, that was a finesse for sure. Finesse. Without a question,” Akon said. "I mean, how? How they gonna prove it?"

He also had thoughts about giving women fake bags and jewelry. This time, he landed somewhere in the middle.

"I would say it's both," he said. "Because the finesse shows that I'm capable of it. The fail part is like, okay, now that depends on you. You do the inspecting."