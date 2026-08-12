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Akon Rates His Biggest Fails and Finesses From Fake Hair Piece to Fake Rolexes

The R&B singer called the African prince story an undeniable finesse and admitted he and French Montana both got burned by a fake Rolex.

Akon
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Akon sat down with Complex host Izzy Izzo for a round of "Finesse Or Fail," rating his past dicey moves from claiming royal status in high school to getting fake hair. Salute to Akon. He kept it real.

Throughout the conversation, Izzo hit Akon with several topics to gauge his response on whether he thought it was a “finesse” or “fail,” prompting the legendary singer to then explain himself.

One of the first things Izzo asked Akon to do was whether he thought telling girls back when he was in high school that he was an African prince was a finesse or fail.

"Oh, that was a finesse for sure. Finesse. Without a question,” Akon said. "I mean, how? How they gonna prove it?"

He also had thoughts about giving women fake bags and jewelry. This time, he landed somewhere in the middle.

"I would say it's both," he said. "Because the finesse shows that I'm capable of it. The fail part is like, okay, now that depends on you. You do the inspecting."

Then, Akon spoke on the French Montana fake Rolex story that he opened up about originally on Drink Champs. He didn’t try to spin that one in the slightest.

"That wasn't finesse at all, that was a mistake, because I bought myself one too," he said. "We both got hit that day."

The fake hair chapter of his life, similarly, got a candid review.

"I kind of didn't know the lifespan before I did it," Akon said. "That shit don't work, bro. It don't work."

Akon has been busy on the road this summer, co-headlining the Nights Like This Tour alongside Ne-Yo.

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