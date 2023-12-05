Yo Gotti Goes Back to School to Study Business at UCLA Anderson School of Management

Yo Gotti's hitting the books to continue his rise in the music industry and business endeavors.

The Memphis rapper, who concluded his Gangsta Art tour with GloRilla, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo and more on Sunday, is attending the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to take the Anderson School of Management business course “Corporate Valuation."

With students meeting weekly, the course explores analytical tools relevant to valuing projects, corporations, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, private firms, and debt. Intended to assist students through the use of methodological tools "Corporate Valuation" delves into astute investment decisions.

Gotti's record label, Collective Music Group (CMG) received high praise from Billboard last May. Aside from music, the 42-year-old is co-owner of professional men's soccer club D.C. United, owns Memphis restaurant Prive and has numerous investments across real estate and electronic sports (esports).