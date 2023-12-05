Yo Gotti Goes Back to School to Study Business at UCLA Anderson School of Management

Yo Gotti's hitting the books to continue his rise in the music industry and business endeavors.
The Memphis rapper, who concluded his Gangsta Art tour with GloRilla, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo and more on Sunday, is attending the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to take the Anderson School of Management business course “Corporate Valuation."
With students meeting weekly, the course explores analytical tools relevant to valuing projects, corporations, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, private firms, and debt. Intended to assist students through the use of methodological tools "Corporate Valuation" delves into astute investment decisions.
Gotti's record label, Collective Music Group (CMG) received high praise from Billboard last May. Aside from music, the 42-year-old is co-owner of professional men's soccer club D.C. United, owns Memphis restaurant Prive and has numerous investments across real estate and electronic sports (esports).
In August, Gotti was a guest on the Own Your Leisure podcast, where he discussed spending between $400,000 to $500,000 to buy himself out of "bad" contracts and develop CMG in 2012.
“The company had folded, and then the contracts got acquired by the next company that bought it. We basically moved to the company that bought the other company, but I wasn’t really like super pleased with the original company anyway. So, I saw that as a move when they went to the new company, to approach them like, ‘Yo, I’m trying to like do something different but I ain’t asking for nothing for free. You know what it costs. So, how we can work it out?’”