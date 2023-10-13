Westside Gunn Drops New Album 'And Then You Pray for Me' f/ Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, and More

Westside Gunn has released what may end up being his final studio album.

Out Friday through EMPIRE and Griselda Records, And Then You Pray For Me boasts cover art designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Unlike Gunn’s past projects, the majority of sessions behind the new album took place outside of the U.S. Key locales during these sessions included Paris, London, and more.

“I have Virgil Abloh doing my artwork and who left on Earth can say that” Gunn said in press notes accompanying the album. “I cannot disrespect his legacy, he’s immortal and I feel this is his way of blessing me; even though he’s not here in the physical.”

Gunn also pulled out all the stops when it came to assembling a star-stacked cast of special guests across the album’s 21 tracks. Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, Denzel Curry, Jeezy, KayCyy, Conway the Machine, and many more all make appearances.

And Then You Pray for Me is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and all other major streaming providers.

As for what’s next for Westside Gunn, he told Rolling Stone’s Andre Gee earlier this month that he’s “done with” making traditional studio albums after this one. For a while, at least.

“I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist or I won’t rap,” he explained in the interview, as seen here. “I’ll do all of that, but making a studio album, I’m done with all that. It’s back to dumping until I don’t want to dump no more. I’m going to have fun now. It’s no more pressure."

In September, Griselda Films released the Adolf short film, executed produced by Westside Gunn and starring Griselda Records signee Rome Streetz.

“Adolf is a short film that is relatable to anyone living the street life,” Gunn said when sharing the film last month. “After you watch it, you’ll further realize that money is the root of all evil.”

Watch Adolf on YouTube.