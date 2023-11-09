Usher Raves About Girlfriend and 'Best Friend' Jennifer Goicoechea: 'I'm Very Happy, Very Fortunate'

Usher opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in a recent interview with People.

"I have an amazing partner, a support system," the singer said of Goicoechea, the SVP of A&R at Epic Records, according to Cosmopolitan. "We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them."

The two were first spotted together in 2019. They welcomed their first child Sovereign Bo Raymond the following year.