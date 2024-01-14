Travis Scott Hints at New Album With Songs Recorded Before Each ‘Circus Maximus’ Tour Stop

Travis Scott may have just confirmed that new music is on the way; but there's a twist.
The rapper is currently on his Circus Maximus Tour, which kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina on Oct. 11. The trek is in support of his album, Utopia, released last July.
As seen in screenshots shared from Scott’s Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old has apparently been recording new music before he takes the stage in each city.
One of Scott’s fanpages, Travis Scott Daily, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday to speculate on what those pre-show recording sessions could lead to.
“Travis records before every show, and has consistently been previewing new songs at clubs,” wrote the fan page. “Wonder if he’s got something on the way.”
“Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour,” wrote user @YungJoeWaite.
Scott caught wind of the fan’s reply and responded on Sunday with merely, “R u in my brain or what ????”
Nearly twenty minutes after the interaction, Scott tweeted out another photo of his backstage recording setup presumably at the Bryce Jordan Center on the campus of Penn State University, where he is set to perform tonight.
If the plan to release an album with a song recorded from each city holds true, La Flame’s next project could include a whopping 30 new songs, besting Utopia’s 19 songs. However, this number could easily increase if he decides to include any additional songs from cities in which he’s played multiple shows including Dallas, Austin, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, and Toronto.
Scott’s tour is set to wrap up in Louisville, Kentucky on Feb. 5. Whether an album drops immediately after remains to be seen.