Taylor Swift Thanks Beyoncé for Supporting Her at 'Eras Tour' Premiere: 'A Guiding Light Throughout My Career'

Beyoncé showed up to support Taylor Swift at the Los Angeles premiere of her Eras Tour concert film.

As fans are aware, the highly anticipated film from director Sam Wrench—which gifts us all with a nearly three-hour theatrical take on Swift’s blockbuster tour—made its premiere on Wednesday night at the Grove. The film, distributed by AMC Theatres and Cinemark, was confirmed last week to have amassed over $100 million in pre-sale tickets worldwide.

At Wednesday's premiere, Beyoncé posed with Swift on the red carpet and also joined her inside the theater for a popcorn-assisted photo op. Shortly after, Swift provided fans with an update on Instagram, thanking her fellow artist for the impact she’s had on the industry at large.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without [Beyoncé's] influence," Swift said. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."