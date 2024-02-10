Sharon Osbourne Backs Husband Ozzy, Calls Kanye West a 'Disrespectful Antisemite'

Jumping into the fight to defend her husband of over 40 years, Sharon slammed West to TMZ.

“Kanye fucked with the wrong Jew this time,” she told the media outlet, going on to call West a “disrespectful antisemite” who “represents hate.”

Sharon said that her husband had a “special fucking occasion to say no” in denying West's sample request.

“We get so many requests for these songs,” she told Billboard. “When we saw that request, we just said no way.”

Sharon Osbourne, who's Osbourne's manager, reportedly sent a cease and desist in the hopes of prohibiting the song's release. In her husband's X posts about the sample, he also went off on the rapper for causing "untold heartache to many."

The Osbourne family reportedly wants nothing to do with Kanye, though Ozzy and Sharon dressed up as West and his wife, Bianca Censori, last Halloween. Sharon claimed that the costumes were a "joke."

The only artist recently to receive Osbourne's "War Pigs" blessing is T-Pain, who covered it during a live concert last month.