Nicki Minaj on Importance of Marrying Someone Who Knew Her Before the Fame

With a long-awaited new album now firmly on the horizon, Nicki Minaj is opening up about her personal life, including her marriage to Kenneth Petty.

As fans know, Minaj and Petty, who first met each other as teenagers before falling out of touch for years, were married in 2019 and now share a child together.

In a Vogue cover story interview with writer Rob Haskell, Minaj reflected on the importance of being with someone who knew her before she became famous worldwide for her music. Due to their shared history, Minaj explained, “there’s an ease” between them both that might not be possible otherwise.