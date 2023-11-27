Metro Boomin Says the 'Fake Mysterious Sh*t' Is 'Ruining' Music

Metro Boomin isn’t a fan of the “fake mysterious shit” some artists opt for when it comes to their public image.
In a recent update to Twitter, which I refuse to refer to as X, the Grammy-nominated producer pointed to this practice as having a negative impact on the music industry at large.
“The fake mysterious shit with artists is ruining the game!! Everybody too cool,” Metro said in response to a fan who praised him for not “trying to be mysterious and shit,” itself a response to the producer’s plans to start “uploading regularly” to YouTube again.
Metro is currently fresh off the YouTube release of his Red Bull Symphonic performance, a nearly 90-minute experience featuring Maestro Anthony Parnther. This month also saw Metro hopping on the Rolling Loud lineup following an apparent mix-up involving Lil Uzi Vert.
In October, Metro spoke with Jessica McKinney for Complex about the Red Bull Symphonic experience and much more, including a new album with Future that's currently in the works.
"My blinders on tunnel vision," Metro said at the time. "All I can see right now is me and Future’s album. Nothing else until that’s out. When it’s a [release] date, the world’s going to know."
Metro is nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the 2024 Grammy Awards alongside Jack Antonoff, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Hit-Boy, and Daniel Nigro. For a full list of the 2024 nominees, see here.