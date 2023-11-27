Metro Boomin Says the 'Fake Mysterious Sh*t' Is 'Ruining' Music

Metro is coming off of another prolific year, including a recently announced Producer of the Year nomination at the Grammys.

Nov 27, 2023
metro boomin on red carpet
Image via Getty/Prince Williams / WireImage
metro boomin on red carpet
Image via Getty/Prince Williams / WireImage

Metro Boomin isn’t a fan of the “fake mysterious shit” some artists opt for when it comes to their public image.

In a recent update to Twitter, which I refuse to refer to as X, the Grammy-nominated producer pointed to this practice as having a negative impact on the music industry at large.

“The fake mysterious shit with artists is ruining the game!! Everybody too cool,” Metro said in response to a fan who praised him for not “trying to be mysterious and shit,” itself a response to the producer’s plans to start “uploading regularly” to YouTube again.

metro boomin tweet
Image via Twitter, NOT X
twitter screenshot
Image via Twitter, NOT X

Metro is currently fresh off the YouTube release of his Red Bull Symphonic performance, a nearly 90-minute experience featuring Maestro Anthony Parnther. This month also saw Metro hopping on the Rolling Loud lineup following an apparent mix-up involving Lil Uzi Vert.

View this video on YouTube

In October, Metro spoke with Jessica McKinney for Complex about the Red Bull Symphonic experience and much more, including a new album with Future that's currently in the works.

"My blinders on tunnel vision," Metro said at the time. "All I can see right now is me and Future’s album. Nothing else until that’s out. When it’s a [release] date, the world’s going to know."

Metro is nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the 2024 Grammy Awards alongside Jack Antonoff, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Hit-Boy, and Daniel Nigro. For a full list of the 2024 nominees, see here.

Metro BoominProducersArtMusic Industry

Latest in Music