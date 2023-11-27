Metro Boomin Says the 'Fake Mysterious Sh*t' Is 'Ruining' Music

Metro Boomin isn’t a fan of the “fake mysterious shit” some artists opt for when it comes to their public image.

In a recent update to Twitter, which I refuse to refer to as X, the Grammy-nominated producer pointed to this practice as having a negative impact on the music industry at large.

“The fake mysterious shit with artists is ruining the game!! Everybody too cool,” Metro said in response to a fan who praised him for not “trying to be mysterious and shit,” itself a response to the producer’s plans to start “uploading regularly” to YouTube again.