Lil Uzi Vert ‘Never Said’ They Were Doing Rolling Loud Following 2024 Lineup Announcement

Rolling Loud announced the lineup for its SoCal 2024 event next spring.
Taking place in Inglewood from March 15 to 17, the flyer shows that the headliners will be Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert. Following the reveal, Uzi took to their Instagram Story to point out one discrepancy.
“I never said I was doing Rolling Loud,” they wrote over a screenshot of the flyer. “I don’t understand why my name is on here @rollingloud.”
The Philadelphia rapper has a long history with Rolling Loud, having played the event countless times. The December 2018 Los Angeles edition of the festival was Uzi’s first time as headliner, alongside Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and Cardi B.
Then, in 2019, Uzi headlined three times across the US: first, in September 2019 in Oakland, California, next to Future, G-Eazy, and Migos. Next, in October 2019 in New York City with Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Wu-Tang Clan, and ASAP Rocky—and finally, in December 2019 in Los Angeles, in addition to Chance the Rapper, Future, and ASAP Rocky.
And Uzi has already performed at three iterations of Rolling Loud this year, though not as a headliner: Miami, Inglewood, and Praia da Rocha, Portugal.
Still, it seems their appearance at next year’s event isn’t set in stone. The lineup is filled out with some heavyweights, including Don Toliver, Rae Sremmurd, Chief Keef, Big Sean, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, NLE Choppa, and more.