Lil Uzi Vert ‘Never Said’ They Were Doing Rolling Loud Following 2024 Lineup Announcement

Rolling Loud announced the lineup for its SoCal 2024 event next spring.

Taking place in Inglewood from March 15 to 17, the flyer shows that the headliners will be Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert. Following the reveal, Uzi took to their Instagram Story to point out one discrepancy.

“I never said I was doing Rolling Loud,” they wrote over a screenshot of the flyer. “I don’t understand why my name is on here @rollingloud.”