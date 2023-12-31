Dave Chappelle Makes Fun of Lil Nas X in Netflix's 'The Dreamer,' Says He Wanted Him in His Music Video

Dave Chappelle has a few jokes lined up for Lil Nas X in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special The Dreamer.

The special was released on Sunday, and as expected, Chappelle spoke on various pop culture topics, one of them being Lil Nas X. The legendary comedian opened the segment on X by reflecting on what it means to be a dreamer. According to Chapelle, he knew X was a powerful dreamer like himself.

"I met this n***a at a party. I had no idea who he was. But the minute he walked in that party, I knew I was in his dream," Chapelle said. "Everybody in the party was another dreamer. Everyone was famous. But when that nigga walked in, he was dressed like C-3PO. He was shining.

And everyone was like, 'Oh my God, there he is. That's Lil Nas X!' I didn't know who he was."

He continued, "For some reason, out of all them dreamers, he walked right up to me. And he said, 'I tried to get you in my video.' I didn't know what the fuck he was talking about. I said, 'What video?' And he just looked at me like, 'You know what video.' And walked away. And I watched him walk away. I said, 'Man, this n***a is having a very powerful dream.'"

Chapelle prepped another joke about X by explaining how that moment reminded him of grade school and being asked what he wanted to be growing up. He made fun of what X would probably say to his teacher and tied in his controversial music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."

"'What do you want to be when you grow up, Lil Nas X?' That n***a stood up in front of the whole class," Chapelle said. "'I want to be the gayest n***a that ever lived. I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole, all the way to the depths of hell, and suck the devil's dick at ten o' clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me.' Shockingly, that was the only dream that worked out."

This isn't the first time Dave Chapelle spoke about Lil Nas X and his sexuality. In 2022, audio from a set he did surfaced online where he spoke about actually liking the artist's music and clarifying he doesn't like how "slutty" he is.