Killer Mike Addresses Resurfaced Clip of Him With Alleged Scammer Cesar Pina: 'We Did No Business'

Last week, Pina was arrested in connection with an alleged real estate scam and charged with wire fraud. In a press release at the time, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger of New Jersey said Pina "exploited celebrity status and social media to develop a devoted following of potential victims."

DJ Envy, who previously held seminars with Pina and featured him on The Breakfast Club, recently addressed social media claims that he was complicit in the alleged fraud. To be clear, Envy has not been charged.

"If he took money, I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know," Envy said. "But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of return. But for anybody to say I was involved, that’s totally not true."

If convicted as charged, Pina faces the possibility of a maximum 20-year sentence.