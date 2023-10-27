Killer Mike Addresses Resurfaced Clip of Him With Alleged Scammer Cesar Pina: 'We Did No Business'

Killer Mike says he was introduced to alleged real estate scammer Cesar Pina through “a mutual friend” but never did business with him.
The comments from Mike, whose excellent sixth studio album Michael arrived earlier this year, arrived in response to an inquiry on the social media platform I refuse to call X. As seen below, a clip of Mike and Pina was resurfaced, with the caption jokingly referring to the latter as “Shifty McGee.”
In response, Mike clarified that he and Pina "did no business" together. He also advised those with questions to consider actually watching the video in question.
“[A] mutual friend told me I should meet him so I did,” Mike said on Thursday. “[W]e did no business, I never endorsed him and if u watch the video I just looked at some shit he showed me and got outta there.”
Last week, Pina was arrested in connection with an alleged real estate scam and charged with wire fraud. In a press release at the time, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger of New Jersey said Pina "exploited celebrity status and social media to develop a devoted following of potential victims."
DJ Envy, who previously held seminars with Pina and featured him on The Breakfast Club, recently addressed social media claims that he was complicit in the alleged fraud. To be clear, Envy has not been charged.
"If he took money, I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know," Envy said. "But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of return. But for anybody to say I was involved, that’s totally not true."
If convicted as charged, Pina faces the possibility of a maximum 20-year sentence.