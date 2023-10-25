Cesar Pina Says DJ Envy Calling Himself a Victim Is 'Dumbest Sh*t I Ever Heard’

In an Instagram Live stream on Tuesday, Oct. 24, DJ Envy's real estate business partner disputed The Breakfast Club host's claims he was also a "victim" of his alleged real estate scam.

New Jersey real estate investor and influencer Cesar Pina was arrested last week on wire fraud charges, with authorities accusing him of offering a "ridiculously high rate of return to investors" only to take "millions he got" to invest in himself. DJ Envy has a connection to Pina's alleged Ponzi scheme and has appeared in numerous videos and seminars alongside him. Pina—who also goes by the name Flipping NJ—has spoken out following his arrest and has denied any wrongdoing.

“I’m at the point now that I can’t communicate with anybody ’cause now everybody’s a potential co-conspirator, everybody is a witness, everybody is a victim,” Pina said, as seen in the video below around the 11-minute point. “Nobody’s an investor anymore, everybody’s a victim." He turned his attention to DJ Envy's defense, following the radio host's multiple requests for his name to be taken off several lawsuits in connection with the case.

"DJ Envy’s attorney’s defense that DJ Envy is a victim — that’s the dumbest shit I ever heard in my life," he continued. "Me and him were partners in the real estate seminars, we were partners in a couple of real estate transactions. That’s it. He’s not a victim. He was my partner, he was an investor.”

Earlier in the stream, he criticized people for connecting DJ Envy to his case and multiple lawsuits. “DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people who are suing me," he added.