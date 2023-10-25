Cesar Pina Says DJ Envy Calling Himself a Victim Is 'Dumbest Sh*t I Ever Heard’

In an Instagram Live stream on Tuesday, Oct. 24, DJ Envy's real estate business partner disputed The Breakfast Club host's claims he was also a "victim" of his alleged real estate scam.
New Jersey real estate investor and influencer Cesar Pina was arrested last week on wire fraud charges, with authorities accusing him of offering a "ridiculously high rate of return to investors" only to take "millions he got" to invest in himself. DJ Envy has a connection to Pina's alleged Ponzi scheme and has appeared in numerous videos and seminars alongside him. Pina—who also goes by the name Flipping NJ—has spoken out following his arrest and has denied any wrongdoing.
“I’m at the point now that I can’t communicate with anybody ’cause now everybody’s a potential co-conspirator, everybody is a witness, everybody is a victim,” Pina said, as seen in the video below around the 11-minute point. “Nobody’s an investor anymore, everybody’s a victim." He turned his attention to DJ Envy's defense, following the radio host's multiple requests for his name to be taken off several lawsuits in connection with the case.
"DJ Envy’s attorney’s defense that DJ Envy is a victim — that’s the dumbest shit I ever heard in my life," he continued. "Me and him were partners in the real estate seminars, we were partners in a couple of real estate transactions. That’s it. He’s not a victim. He was my partner, he was an investor.”
Earlier in the stream, he criticized people for connecting DJ Envy to his case and multiple lawsuits. “DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people who are suing me," he added.
Prior to Pina's arrest last week, DJ Envy said that he was advised not to speak about the matter. “My attorneys don’t want me to speak but I think there’s things that I need to clear up a little bit,” Envy said. “So Cesar and myself did seminars. Now the reason I did these seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate, things that I didn’t know when I was buying my first home.”
He said there were multiple "fake stories" circulating about Pina's actions. "If he took money, I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know," Envy said. "But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of return. But for anybody to say I was involved, that’s totally not true."
Various figures who have publicly beefed with Envy in the past have since commented on the matter, including Joe Budden and Rick Ross.
Perhaps most hilariously, though, was Desus Nice, who reignited his feud with Envy by taking great joy in the case. DJ Envy’s in trouble for real estate fraud," Desus said. "What a serious story. It’s definitely not funny. There’s certainly nothing personal that makes it funny to me. It’s not like RaaShaun accosted me on the radio for making a little joke about him and his wife, which I only thought we were friends. It’s not like you called me 'dickhead' and then got so mad he locked himself in the studio for the rest of the show and then told the building security I was a threat. But even if that happened, that’s all in the past! I’m just reading the news."