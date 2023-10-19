Real Estate Influencer Who Held Seminars With DJ Envy Arrested Over Alleged Fraud Scheme

Cesar Pina, widely referred to as a business associate of DJ Envy, was arrested this week in connection with an alleged real estate scam.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of New Jersey announced in a press release on Wednesday that Pina, described as a “New Jersey real estate investor and influencer,” had been charged with wire fraud and released on bond.

“We allege Pina offered a ridiculously high rate of return to investors, then took the millions he got and invested it in himself,” James E. Dennehy, FBI-Newark Special Agent in Charge, said. “History has proven time and again, Ponzi-schemes don't work. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow eventually runs out. Investors take note – it’s your money, don’t let them steal it.”

According to federal prosecutors, Pina “partnered with a celebrity disc jockey and radio personality” for real estate seminars that he ultimately parlayed into a sizable social media presence. In 2017, Pina allegedly started taking investments related to what victims thought was the buying and flipping of various real estate projects, routinely promising a return on such investments of as much as 45 percent in as little as five months.

Pina is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted as charged, as well as a hefty fine.