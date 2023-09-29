J. Cole’s Manager Addresses Claims He’s Dissing NBA YoungBoy on Lil Yachty Track “The Secret Recipe”

There’s much to dissect about “The Secret Recipe,” Lil Yachty and J. Cole’s new song together, including a number of headlineable bars from both artists. But a few choice lines that some had theorized were intended as a nod to YoungBoy Never Broke Again are no such thing, per Cole's manager.

One such moment occurs deep into track's second verse, Cole recalls a FaceTime conversation during which another artist "saw the face of death" after asking him for a feature:

"N***as makin' threats and I laugh, that's 'cause you ain't a threat

Don't ask how I feel 'bout no rappers, shit, they okay, I guess

Incomin' call, press the button, the one that say accept

He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death"

Some listeners were quick to connect this to YoungBoy. As previously reported, Cole was among the artists called out in YoungBoy's Richest Opp track "Fuck the Industry Pt. 2." According to Cole’s manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, however, such interpretations are way off.

"I’m pretty sure this is [cap]," he said in a tweet shared Friday. "Not sure how y’all heard that cole verse and put that together, impressive."