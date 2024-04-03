Doja Cat Shares Her ‘Big 3’ in Hip-Hop, Asks Why Pitbull Isn’t in It

The chatter around the Big 3 picked up when K Dot mentioned it in his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That" on their collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. In his verse, Kendrick said, "Motherfuck the 'Big 3,' n***a, it's just big me/I'm really like that/And your best work is a light pack."

According to Kendrick, he's not buying into the concept of the "Big 3" narrative and is choosing to crown himself as the one and only GOAT. Drake had seemed to offer a response to all the controversy brought up over K Dot's verse at a recent show in Sunrise, Florida.

"A lot of people asking me how I'm feeling," Drake told the crowd. "I'm a let you know how I'm feeling. Listen, the way I'm feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your fucking self."

He added, "Because you know how I'm feeling? I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I'm 10 fucking toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go, and I know that no matter what there's not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life. And that's how I want you to walk outta here tonight."