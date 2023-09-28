Ice Spice Addresses Industry Plant Chatter, Declares Herself a ‘Marketing F*cking Genius’

Among the dumbest quasi-theories some listeners like to throw around whenever a new artist breaks through is that of the so-called “industry plant.” It’s a term most often used these days as a catch-all for sheer dismissiveness, and is a claim not usually worth a response. Just ask Ice Spice, who broached the topic in a new interview with Steven J. Horowitz for Variety.

While such remarks used to bother her, she's since come to realize this simply comes with the territory.

“A lot of people have thrown that in my face—like ‘Oh, I’ve never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,’ or ‘She’s a plant,’” Spice said in the interview, available here. “I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first I did, but now I’m at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle.”