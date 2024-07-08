Ferg Reunited With Missing Dog After 4 Years: 'God Is Good'

After four long years, Ferg has been reunited with his beloved dog, KrasH.

It's unclear how, exactly, Ferg and his undeniably camera-ready companion were able to reconvene after their time apart. What is clear, however, is that Ferg is feeling grateful to have KrasH back in his life.

"God is good," the ASAP Mob alum wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "I found my dog after four years of him being missing! Everybody welcome KrasH home."