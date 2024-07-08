Ferg Reunited With Missing Dog After 4 Years: 'God Is Good'

The dog, KrasH, was seen alongside Ferg in a touching reunion photo shared to social media.

Jul 08, 2024
After four long years, Ferg has been reunited with his beloved dog, KrasH.

It's unclear how, exactly, Ferg and his undeniably camera-ready companion were able to reconvene after their time apart. What is clear, however, is that Ferg is feeling grateful to have KrasH back in his life.

"God is good," the ASAP Mob alum wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "I found my dog after four years of him being missing! Everybody welcome KrasH home."

A man crouching and leashing his dog on a city sidewalk. Text above says, &quot;God is Good I Found my dog after 4 years of him being missing!!! Everybody welcome KrasH home.&quot;
Image via Ferg on Instagram

Sadly, KrasH did not offer a comment on this development, though the above photo should make his feelings quite clear to the general public.

KrasH isn't the only formerly missing canine to make headlines with their surprise reappearance in recent weeks. A rescue dog who went missing in Virginia late last year was recently reunited with their family after six months away, with the heartwarming story understandably becoming widespread news fodder and a great teaching moment for animal control officials nationwide.

In May, Ferg rolled out the official video for his SoundCloud-exclusive track "MDMX." The self-directed video was followed by "Roemello," "More Than U Know (Freestyle)," and, most recently, "Ferg Strong." He and fellow ASAP Mob breakout star ASAP Rocky, meanwhile, recently teased presumably imminent new music ahead of the release of Rocky's long-teased Don't Be Dumb project.

