Bobi, Guinness World Record Holder for Oldest Dog Ever, Dead at 31

The news was first announced by Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian and author with a larger social media presence.

“Is there ever enough time? I think not,” Dr. Becker wrote in a tribute post shared on Sunday. “Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings. Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him.”

Becker also mentioned a conversation with Leonel, who has lived with Bobi since he was a puppy that he and his brothers kept hidden from their parents. Specifically, she pointed to Leonel’s assessment of Bobi’s long life, which he attributed partially to him knowing he was “deeply loved.”