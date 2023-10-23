Bobi, Guinness World Record Holder for Oldest Dog Ever, Dead at 31

Bobi, the Guinness-certified oldest dog in the world, has died.
Guinness World Records confirmed the news on Monday, saying in a statement that Bobi “will be sorely missed.” Per GWR, the beloved dog died on Oct. 21 at his home in Conqueiros. He was 31.
The news was first announced by Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian and author with a larger social media presence.
“Is there ever enough time? I think not,” Dr. Becker wrote in a tribute post shared on Sunday. “Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings. Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him.”
Becker also mentioned a conversation with Leonel, who has lived with Bobi since he was a puppy that he and his brothers kept hidden from their parents. Specifically, she pointed to Leonel’s assessment of Bobi’s long life, which he attributed partially to him knowing he was “deeply loved.”
Bobi was the talk of the planet back in February, at the time having just become (officially) the oldest dog ever. In May, he celebrated his 31st birthday with a party GWR said boasted more than 100 admirers in attendance.
Sadly, Bobi isn't the only globally adored dog to have died this year. In August, Balltze—most known as the visual inspiration behind one of the most popular memes of all time—died at the age of 12.