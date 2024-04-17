TikToker Alleges He's Responsible for Fake Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Made With A.I. Emulation

Plenty will say such routinely-in-headlines A.I. tactics are all in good fun and shouldn't be taken too seriously. Maybe so. Still, it’s hard to push down the overwhelmingly dreadful sinking feeling one gets while simply trying to follow a rap beef, for example, but instead being forced to constantly ask, 'Wait, is this really the artist it’s purporting to be or am I being duped?" There’s arguably zero value in perpetuating such confusion, and one could very easily argue that its prevalence is part of a larger, more existential frustration we’re all feeling in some fashion but which few of us bother to acknowledge.

Imagine, if you will, a possible musical landscape in the future wherein every single time one of your favorite artists is reported to have a new song out, you are then tasked with figuring out whether it’s fucking real or not. Adding to that is the consistently misleading definition of "A.I." that's taken hold on social media and elsewhere, with likely far more people than you might expect genuinely believing (and given how it's discussed, understandably so in select instances) that these fake A.I. tracks are brought into existence without any human involvement whatsoever.

To that end, I direct you to several good points recently made by Rolling Stone's Brian Hiatt in the following Twitter thread (paired nicely with this RS joint from Andre Gee):