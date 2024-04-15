A.I.-Assisted Drake and Kendrick Lamar Disses Circulate, Sources Confirm They're Fake

As hip-hop fans wait with bated breath to know what happens next in the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, several A.I.-assisted tracks have circulated online.

Over the weekend, Drake's response to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse leaked online, and since then another alleged track entitled "Hi Whitney" started to show up on social media. However, it appears as though the track, which takes its name from K Dot's fianceé Whitney Alford, is fake. Drake directly contacted DJ Akademiks, who has acted as a middle-man amid the current hip-hop civil war, to confirm as much.

"He did hit me," Akademiks explained. "I guess when I was playing that 'Hi Whitney' sh*t, he said that's A.I. He said 100% A.I. So, I'm gonna take his word, but I ain't gonna lie to you. That sh*t is slick... That's really the Drake bag I want him to get into. It's not necessarily that track. That's the bag I want him to get into. The slick talk but direct talk over some smooth beat."