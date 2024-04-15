A.I.-Assisted Drake and Kendrick Lamar Disses Circulate, Sources Confirm They're Fake

As hip-hop fans wait with bated breath to know what happens next in the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, several A.I.-assisted tracks have circulated online.
Over the weekend, Drake's response to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse leaked online, and since then another alleged track entitled "Hi Whitney" started to show up on social media. However, it appears as though the track, which takes its name from K Dot's fianceé Whitney Alford, is fake. Drake directly contacted DJ Akademiks, who has acted as a middle-man amid the current hip-hop civil war, to confirm as much.
"He did hit me," Akademiks explained. "I guess when I was playing that 'Hi Whitney' sh*t, he said that's A.I. He said 100% A.I. So, I'm gonna take his word, but I ain't gonna lie to you. That sh*t is slick... That's really the Drake bag I want him to get into. It's not necessarily that track. That's the bag I want him to get into. The slick talk but direct talk over some smooth beat."
There's also been a fake Kendrick Lamar track floating around, which close Kung Fu Kenny associate Daylyt tweeted is "10000% ai." Hip-hop podcast NFR Podcast added that they have also heard from "sources" that the allegedly leaked Kendrick diss targeting drake is "100% not a real song."
While fans wait for the next real tracks from Drake and Kendrick Lamar, the proliferation of several A.I.-generated or assisted songs will likely spark a conversation surrounding the use of such technology. The songs are very clearly produced with the help of A.I., especially since they sound like shit. Regardless, there's no denying it's further muddied the waters since they managed to fool several people, including Akademiks.
Drake's real response track, which has yet to be officially released, doesn't just see him going after Kendrick Lamar. On the song, Drizzy also takes shots at Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and Ja Morant, for some reason. K Dot has yet to release a response to the song, but Rozay has been quick to reply by alleging Drake got a nose job and calling him "white boy" in a track he released just hours after Drizzy's surfaced.