Elmo Presumably Left Traumatized After Innocently Asking Internet 'How Is Everybody Doing?'

It should come as no surprise to anyone actively participating in God’s great experiment, i.e. humanity, that the answers to Elmo’s question painted a decidedly bleak picture.

Adding to the existential malaise and deeply embedded sense of unshakeable dread on Monday was how quickly a slew of brand accounts hopped into the action, thus effectively killing any fun to be had. Because even in 2024, apparently, we all have to suffer through brands behaving as though they are actual people on social media. Enough already.

At any rate, take a tour through our collective misery below.