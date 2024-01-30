Elmo Presumably Left Traumatized After Innocently Asking Internet 'How Is Everybody Doing?'

A distinctly Elmo variety of existentialism leapt forward on social media this week.
In a harmless update shared to Twitter, a site I still and will likely always refuse to refer to as X, everyone's favorite cuddly red monster known for delivering third-person missives in an unmistakable falsetto rather innocently inquired about the general state of his nearly 450,000 followers.
"Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" Elmo asked on Monday before most likely immediately regretting it.
It should come as no surprise to anyone actively participating in God’s great experiment, i.e. humanity, that the answers to Elmo’s question painted a decidedly bleak picture.
Adding to the existential malaise and deeply embedded sense of unshakeable dread on Monday was how quickly a slew of brand accounts hopped into the action, thus effectively killing any fun to be had. Because even in 2024, apparently, we all have to suffer through brands behaving as though they are actual people on social media. Enough already.
At any rate, take a tour through our collective misery below.
At the very least, we can take solace in the fact that there's plenty of fucking incredible art being made. Let's focus on that instead.