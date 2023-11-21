Wale’s Team Says Claim Of Diddy Dangling Him From Balcony at Cassie Studio Session Is 'Complete Fabrication'

Wale and his team are speaking out against a recently-made-viral claim of the “Max Julien” artist once having been held over a balcony by Diddy, calling the story “a complete fabrication.”
As you may have seen on social media in recent days, the claim in question stems from Ant Glizzy. In the clip, seen here, Glizzy recalled a Wale and Cassie studio session he was sitting in on during which Diddy allegedly showed up unannounced.
"I swear to God, on my grandmother ... they got [Wale] off his feet, hanging off the balcony," he claimed. "They dangling him by his feet."
A statement to TMZ attributed to Wale’s management team, however, says this story was fabricated with the goal of going viral. Furthermore, the rep argued, the claims carry more than a few similarities to a certain sequence from The Five Heartbeats.
"Wale has never met Cassie or the author and was never involved in any type of altercation," the rep said. "He wishes peace for everyone involved in the settlement."
Wale himself has also addressed the clip, pointing to some of the coverage surrounding it as an example of “the slow demise of authentic journalism” in action.
Complex has reached out to a rep for Wale for comment. This story may be updated.
Last Friday, a settlement was reached following Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy in which he was accused of abuse. In a statement, an attorney for Diddy said the settlement, terms of which have not been made public, "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."
Among the allegations in Cassie's lawsuit were that Diddy once allegedly held an unnamed individual over a 17th-floor balcony. Wale, however, is not mentioned in the lawsuit.
Meanwhile, Wale is fresh off the release of his latest single, the aforementioned "Max Julien." The song, produced by D.Woo, stands as the first release under Wale’s new deal with Def Jam Recordings.
Below, see the official "Max Julien" video, directed by @madeby.james.