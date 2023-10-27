Chris Brown Sued for Allegedly Beating Man With Tequila Bottle at Club

Chris Brown has been sued by a man who alleges the singer beat him with a tequila bottle at a club in London earlier this year.

As first reported by TMZ, the alleged incident took place at the Tape London club in February of this year and involved a bottle of Don Julio 1942. Abe Diaw, the man accusing Brown, claims he’s known the singer for several years and initially believed the two were going to engage in a hug. Instead, Brown is accused of hitting him with the bottle multiple times, allegedly causing serious injuries and emotional distress.

Diaw further alleges in the lawsuit that Brown’s bottle hits rendered him unconscious and ultimately landed him in the hospital. Additionally, he alleges that Brown continued hitting him, albeit with his feet, post-passout.

The lawsuit points to surveillance video that Diaw’s lawyers say captured the entire alleged incident, adding that local police are in possession of the footage in question.

Complex has reached out to listed legal reps for Brown. This story may be updated.

News of the lawsuit follows last month’s legal action against Brown over a $2 million loan City National Bank claims he never paid. According to The Blast, the loan was earmarked for the purchase of a pair of Popeyes restaurants.

That same month, Tinashe made headlines for saying she regretted collaborating with Brown in 2015. Joyner Lucas later defended Brown, saying the singer has "an army behind him."