Chief Keef Continues Teasing 'Almighty So 2' With His and Mike Will Made-It's "Dirty Nachos" Track

Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It are serving up “Dirty Nachos” on their newly released collab.
The song, complete with a video “shot almost entirely on iPhone” by director Medet, sees Keef briefly reflecting on fatherhood while also tucking in a Backstreet Boys mention, like so:
“I'm lookin' at my son, and he grew a couple feet
Know I be with my boys and I ain't talkin' Backstreet"
Hear “Dirty Nachos” here, and/or enjoy it in visual form up top. Fans will note that an earlier version of the track was the subject of an apparent leak under a different title circa 2020. Keef's long-teased new album, Almighty So 2, is expected soon. The hotly anticipated project, of course, will serve as a sequel to Keef’s oft-referenced 2013 mixtape, Almighty So. The sequel was initially expected to have a 2022 release.
In January, Keef partnered with Ed Hardy for a 12-piece collab collection exclusive to UNKNOWN London. That same month, he and Lil Yachty linked up for the Lyrical Lemonade comp cut "Say Ya Grace."