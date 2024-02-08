Chief Keef Continues Teasing 'Almighty So 2' With His and Mike Will Made-It's "Dirty Nachos" Track

For the video, director Medet made a point to shoot "almost entirely on iPhone."

Feb 08, 2024
Video via Big Gucci Sosa

View this video on YouTube
Video via Big Gucci Sosa

Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It are serving up “Dirty Nachos” on their newly released collab.

The song, complete with a video “shot almost entirely on iPhone” by director Medet, sees Keef briefly reflecting on fatherhood while also tucking in a Backstreet Boys mention, like so:

“I'm lookin' at my son, and he grew a couple feet
Know I be with my boys and I ain't talkin' Backstreet"

cover art is pictured
Image via Publicist

Hear “Dirty Nachos” here, and/or enjoy it in visual form up top. Fans will note that an earlier version of the track was the subject of an apparent leak under a different title circa 2020. Keef's long-teased new album, Almighty So 2, is expected soon. The hotly anticipated project, of course, will serve as a sequel to Keef’s oft-referenced 2013 mixtape, Almighty So. The sequel was initially expected to have a 2022 release.

In January, Keef partnered with Ed Hardy for a 12-piece collab collection exclusive to UNKNOWN London. That same month, he and Lil Yachty linked up for the Lyrical Lemonade comp cut "Say Ya Grace."

Chief KeefNew MusicCollaborationsSongsMike Will Made It

Latest in Music