Cardi B Threatens LAPD Lawsuit, Says Cops Accused Her of Drug Trafficking and Made Her Get 'Butt Naked Outside'

Cardi further explained that the incident ultimately led to her being outside for hours, even "butt naked" at one point.

"I was freaking out," Cardi said of her "bad day" in the Los Angeles area. "They had me outside for, like, three hours. They had me getting butt naked outside. Shit was crazy. It was deadass a movie and whatever. But you already know I’m 'bout to sue the LAPD. They got me fucked up for doing it."

From there, Cardi said she tried to tell the officers who she was while pointing out how the accusations didn’t make sense. However, she added, "they didn’t believe me." As for who was responsible for the initial call, Cardi theorized that "one of my opps" could be the culprit.

"It was, like, some white cops or something," Cardi recalled. "They didn’t know who I was so they was really tough on me and everything. They said that somebody gave them a clue. I already feel like it was one of my opps and shit. They really trying to ruin my life."

Complex has reached out to reps for the LAPD for comment. This story may be updated.

With "Enough (Miami)," released earlier this month, Cardi bagged her twelfth top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The song debuted at No. 9 and was preceded by the heavily headlined "Like What (Freestyle)," a Coach-centered lyrical passage from which became quite the discussion topic after its release.

