Bilal 'Saddened' by Claims From Ex Over Disabled Son's Care: 'I Categorically Deny the Allegations'

Bilal says he’s “deeply saddened” by claims recently made by Jamila Raegan, the mother of his son Bashir, arguing that the claims in question were made with possible “financial gain” in mind.

In a statement issued via his Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 8), the Adjust Brightness artist did not mention Raegan by name, but made clear what had spurred his decision to speak out.

“I am deeply saddened that a private family matter has been brought to social media,” he wrote, as seen below. “It's insulting and hurts that his mother would choose to publicly humiliate me and my family for financial gain, especially now that the state has guardianship of him.”

As previously reported, Raegan said in her own IG post earlier this month that the son they share, Bashir, has “multiple disabilities.”

Elsewhere in his statement, Bilal denied claims of abuse from Raegan, arguing that her “frustrations” are being misdirected.