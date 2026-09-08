Bilal 'Saddened' by Claims From Ex Over Disabled Son's Care: 'I Categorically Deny the Allegations'

Bilal says he’s “deeply saddened” by claims recently made by Jamila Raegan, the mother of his son Bashir, arguing that the claims in question were made with possible “financial gain” in mind.
In a statement issued via his Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 8), the Adjust Brightness artist did not mention Raegan by name, but made clear what had spurred his decision to speak out.
“I am deeply saddened that a private family matter has been brought to social media,” he wrote, as seen below. “It's insulting and hurts that his mother would choose to publicly humiliate me and my family for financial gain, especially now that the state has guardianship of him.”
As previously reported, Raegan said in her own IG post earlier this month that the son they share, Bashir, has “multiple disabilities.”
Elsewhere in his statement, Bilal denied claims of abuse from Raegan, arguing that her “frustrations” are being misdirected.
“I categorically deny the allegations of domestic violence and any other accusations made against me,” he said. “I have not been with his mother in over 20 years. I understand how hard it can be dealing with the city/state for services. I’ve had to navigate it myself, while my son was in my custody for 24 years. Her frustrations are geared towards the wrong people!”
Bilal continued: “Out of respect for my son, my family, and everyone involved, I will not engage in a public back-and-forth online spectacle set up to destroy my character and legacy. The appropriate authorities will handle any issues that require their attention. This is a difficult and heartbreaking situation. I respectfully ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this matter.”