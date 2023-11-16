André 3000 on 'Traumatic' Aspect of Fame and Impact on Social Anxiety

There are few artists who radiate inspiration for fellow storytellers across multiple generations quite like André 3000, who shocked the world this week with news of an impending album.

In commemoration of this Friday’s release of that album, an instrumental experience titled New Blue Sun, 3 Stacks sat down with Zach Baron for a wide-ranging GQ discussion that touched on OutKast's unique space in music history and the sometimes negative impact of that level of fame.

"I think there’s a certain chemistry that me and Big Boi have," André said of the duo's legacy. "I think people don’t understand that chemistry changes. OutKast was a true chemistry. The elements we had were not supposed to go together a lot of times."

As André explained, this caused a type of "rocket fuel" to emerge in their work, with both he and Big Boi working toward "the same goal" with opposing styles. The result? In André's own words, "magic."

Still, the fame aspect of success proved to be an adjustment for 3 Stacks, who agreed that this type of attention could have been a trigger for his social anxiety.