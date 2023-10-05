50 Cent Says He Is No Longer Going to Diddy's Parties Because He Hugs You 'From the Front and the Back at the Same Time'

50 Cent is still on tour.

And his latest antics include some commentary on Diddy’s legendary parties—and Fif is apparently not a fan.

"That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties. Uh-uh. N***a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? Fuck you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that,” 50 said on stage. "I'm fine with it. To each his own. I'm just sayin' this ain't my motherfucking kind of party. It's uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when shit like that is going on."