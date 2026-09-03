Jam Master Jay Case: Karl Jordan Jr. Faces Appeals Court Over Bail Decision

The Jam Master Jay murder case continued this week when attorneys for Karl Jordan Jr., the man convicted of killing the Run-DMC member — and whose conviction was then overturned — argued in front of a panel of appeals court judges that their client deserves to be let out on bail as his various legal cases play out.

Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall decided this past April that Jordan should be freed on a $1 million bail package while awaiting trial on other drug-related offenses. However, the government appealed that decision, and Jordan has remained behind bars as the appeal plays out. On Tuesday (Sept. 1), a three-judge panel in the Appeals Court’s Second Circuit heard both sides.

The hearing only focused on the bail decision. A separate appeal of the decision to overturn Jordan’s conviction is also winding through the Second Circuit, which the judges acknowledged.

“I hope you’re all aware, as experienced practitioners, that you can move to expedite consideration of the appeal, particularly in criminal cases where liberty is at stake,” said Judge William Nardini, per Courthouse News. “You don’t want it just sitting in the pile.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, AUSA Miranda Gonzalez said that DeArcy Hall “disregarded Jordan’s commission of the murder” in making her decision to release him on bail.