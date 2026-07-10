Reggae Land 2026 Expands To Three Days With Burna Boy Headlining Friday Show

Reggae Land 2026 is set to become the festival’s biggest edition yet, expanding to three days for the first time in its history with a huge opening-day headline performance from global superstar Burna Boy on Friday 31st July at Milton Keynes National Bowl.



The extra date comes after the festival’s fastest ever sell-out, with the original Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August weekend reaching capacity following huge demand. The newly added Friday will launch the biggest edition of Reggae Land yet, bringing together reggae, dancehall, Afro-fusion and global sounds for a landmark three-day celebration.



Making his Reggae Land debut, Burna Boy will open the festival with a major headline performance. The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter has become one of the most influential artists of his generation, creating a distinctive sound that fuses Afro-fusion, dancehall and hip-hop. With global anthems including “Last Last”, “Ye” and “City Boys”, Burna Boy’s appearance promises to deliver a powerful start to the weekend and a defining moment for the festival.

The expanded 2026 edition will feature more than 120 artists across seven stages, bringing together legendary reggae pioneers, dancehall icons, contemporary stars and influential selectors. The weekend line-up includes Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Shaggy, Beenie Man & Morgan Heritage, Tarrus Riley, Barrington Levy, Konshens, Kranium, Super Cat, Inner Circle, Jah9 and many more. Across the festival site, fans can experience the full breadth of Caribbean culture, from roots reggae and conscious sounds to dub, jungle, carnival energy and soundsystem culture, alongside Caribbean food villages, rum bars, markets and immersive cultural spaces.



Since moving to Milton Keynes National Bowl, Reggae Land has grown into one of the UK’s most important celebrations of Caribbean music and culture. For tickets and more info, head here.