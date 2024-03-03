Stephen A Smith Thinks Eminem Is a Better Rapper Than Nas: ‘He Gives It to You Simple and Plain

Stephen A. Smith has chosen Eminem over Nas as the better rapper (in his opinion).

During a conversation on an episode of the Connect The Dots podcast, the sports journalist was tasked with picking who was the better rapper between Eminem and Nas. According to Smith, Slim Shady has the edge over Esco over how much more consistent his greatness is.

"I think Eminem is one of the greatest ever. I also think Nas is one of the greatest ever," Stephen A said. "Nas' lyrics are off the chain, but it requires more street knowledge and just more of a comprehension of the verbiage to really dissect, whereas with Eminem...he gives it to you simple and plain. I'm going to have to say as much as I love Nas, and I do love Nas, I have to give the edge to Eminem."

Smith added that Nas's "best of" catalog is better than Em's, saying, "Now the best of Nas is better than the best of Eminem, but Eminem's there's more consistency to his greatness as opposed to Nas is what I'm trying to say which is why I have to give the edge."