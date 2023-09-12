Spotify CEO Responds to Alleged Streaming Scheme for Artists to Make Money on Platform

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has responded to a tweet calling out a streaming scheme on the popular platform that could supposedly make artists a lot of money.

On Monday, a Twitter user shared a quote from a recent piece by the Financial Times that stated artists on Spotify could make $1,200 a month in royalties if they upload a 30-second track and then "program" their phone to listen to the track on repeat for 24 hours.

A Twitter user shared the quote on their page, which eventually got to Daniel Ek, who then clarified the streaming scheme isn't quite how things work over at Spotify when it comes to royalties.

"If that were true, my own playlist would just be 'Daniel's 30-second Jam' on repeat," he said. "But seriously, that's not quite how our royalty system works."