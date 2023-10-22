Snoop Dogg Says He Helped Mike Epps Get Weed in Iceland: 'I'm The Connect'

Snoop Dogg has been one of the premier faces of marijuana in hip-hop culture, and his reach has even gone international to where he's gotten some greenery for people overseas, such as comedian and actor Mike Epps.
Earlier this week, Epps paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and recalled a time he was out in Iceland with his wife and needed to get his hands on some Mary Jane. He claimed he had no other choice but to hit up Snoop Dogg, who he felt must have some weed connection in the European country.
"I was up there, and I needed some weed for the northern lights, and I called Snoop," Epps said. "I said, 'Snoop, man, you know anybody up here?' He said, 'You know I do, cuz.' He had a guy in Iceland. He sent me to the dude's house, and it was in the ghetto. They got a hood."
He continued, "And it was a little chunky white guy — he looked like Bam Bam from Flinstones. He had a ponytail on his head and a couple teeth missing — he was like, 'Yeah, Snoop Dogg sent you?' I was like, 'Yeah!'… I called Snoop, [and] I said, 'Man, the eagle has landed.'"
Snoop Dogg later paid Kimmel a visit on Friday night and corroborated Epps' recollection of the hilarious moment, confirming he's "the connect."
"Well, last time I checked, I was the plug to yo plug; I'm the connect," said Snoop. "You know, it's good to have friends that have friends that, uh, you know, [are] international and global. They're able to get you medicated and dedicated no matter where you at."
Kimmel then read off a list of countries and asked if Snoop has weed connections in those places, including Mexico, Ireland, India, Estonia, and more. Snoop claimed he did but was quick to say he didn't have anyone in North Korea who would be able to deliver the goods at a moment's notice.
Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran revealed on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast that he once got so high with Snoop that he lost his ability to see. According to Sheeran, actor Russell Crowe was there to witness the shenanigans.
"He's really close with Snoop Dogg," Sheeran said. "They have sort of like smoke-offs and stuff. They're really cool. I don't really smoke at all and I was in the dressing room and they're just, you know, blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. And I'm like, I guess at some point during the night I have to [smoke]."
The singer accepted Snoop's mid-conversation invitation to get in on the cypher but Sheeran took more puffs than he could handle and ultimately announced his own highness.
"I just remember looking at him and being like, I can't see right now," Sheeran said.