Latest Stories
Slim Jesus Reportedly Performed for 30 Vaping Kentuckians at a Strip Joint
What would Jesus do?
Someone Snatched Slim Jesus' Mic During a Show in Canada
Things aren't going great for Slim.
Slim Jesus Gets Mic Snatched By Rapper Black Jesus In Ottawa, And A Fleshlight Is Involved
That's nasty.
It Looks Like Birdman Tried to Sign Slim Jesus to Cash Money
Birdman mentions that Lil Wayne isn't leaving Cash Money during the call.
Well Rounded: Complex News + Slim Jesus on Blowing Up, Sliding in DMs, and "Drill Time"
Slim Jesus sits down with Complex News to discuss the biggest stories of the week on 'Well Rounded.'
Slim Jesus on Atlanta Rapper "Black Jesus": "Build Your Own Hype"
Slim Jesus talks about run-ins with other rappers on 'Well Rounded' with Complex News.
The Game on Slim Jesus: "He's Gonna Get His Ass Smoked"
For more on Slim Jesus and the full interview with The Game, check out 'Well Rounded.'
Slim Jesus Met His Idol Chief Keef Over The Weekend
The "Drill Time" rapper gets a co-sign from Sosa.
You Have to Watch This Music Video From New Rapper Slim Jesus
This video from brand new rapper Slim Jesus will make your day.