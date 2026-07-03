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Latest Stories

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Music

Someone Snatched Slim Jesus' Mic During a Show in Canada

Things aren't going great for Slim.

Zach Frydenlund3879 days ago
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Music

It Looks Like Birdman Tried to Sign Slim Jesus to Cash Money

Birdman mentions that Lil Wayne isn't leaving Cash Money during the call.

Zach Frydenlund3882 days ago
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Pop Culture

Well Rounded: Complex News + Slim Jesus on Blowing Up, Sliding in DMs, and "Drill Time"

Slim Jesus sits down with Complex News to discuss the biggest stories of the week on 'Well Rounded.'

Complex3922 days ago
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Music

Slim Jesus on Atlanta Rapper "Black Jesus": "Build Your Own Hype"

Slim Jesus talks about run-ins with other rappers on 'Well Rounded' with Complex News.

Complex3926 days ago
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Music

The Game on Slim Jesus: "He's Gonna Get His Ass Smoked"

For more on Slim Jesus and the full interview with The Game, check out 'Well Rounded.'

Lauren Nostro3950 days ago
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Music

Slim Jesus Met His Idol Chief Keef Over The Weekend

The "Drill Time" rapper gets a co-sign from Sosa.

Eric Diep3952 days ago
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Music

You Have to Watch This Music Video From New Rapper Slim Jesus

This video from brand new rapper Slim Jesus will make your day.

Frazier Tharpe3964 days ago

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