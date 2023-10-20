Rod Wave Goes Full Stuntman and Jumps Off Balcony During Concert

Rod Wave pulled off a wild stunt at one of his shows, and the clip is going viral.
On Thursday, Wave kicked off his Nostalgia Tour in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the singer decided to turn into a stuntman and jump off the balcony inside the venue. Footage from the concert showed Wave standing on the balcony railing and inching his way over to the ledge while his song "Come See Me" off his latest album, Nostalgia, played.
Wave then extended both of his arms as he jumped straight into what appeared to be cardboard boxes that broke his fall. As he landed, the audience could be heard gasping in shock at the outrageous stunt.
The 25-year-old did the same thing in the music video for "Come See Me," where he stood on the railing of a balcony and jumped into a freefall. In the video, it turned out Wave was just having a dream and didn't actually jump.
Rod Wave is in celebrating another huge win as Nostalgia became his third consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. The LP was released on Sept. 15 and moved 137,000 album equivalent album units in the U.S. last week while also marking his biggest debut yet, according to Billboard.
Of Nostalgia's 137,000 units earned, 135,000 were SEA units, 1,500 were digital download album sales, and 500 were TEA units. Wave took the top spot with his last two albums, Beautiful Mind in 2022 and Soulfly in 2021. He's also the only other artist than Taylor Swift to have a No. 1 album in each of the last three years.