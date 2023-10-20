Rod Wave Goes Full Stuntman and Jumps Off Balcony During Concert

Rod Wave pulled off a wild stunt at one of his shows, and the clip is going viral.

On Thursday, Wave kicked off his Nostalgia Tour in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the singer decided to turn into a stuntman and jump off the balcony inside the venue. Footage from the concert showed Wave standing on the balcony railing and inching his way over to the ledge while his song "Come See Me" off his latest album, Nostalgia, played.

Wave then extended both of his arms as he jumped straight into what appeared to be cardboard boxes that broke his fall. As he landed, the audience could be heard gasping in shock at the outrageous stunt.