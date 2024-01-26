Popular Memphis DJ Found Beheaded in Home by Brother

A well-known DJ in Memphis was found beheaded earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Rick Buchanan, also known as "Slick Rick," was found decapitated in his home in the Berclair neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee, by his brother John Buchanan. According to John, the front door was locked, but the back door was wide open as he found his brother with "keys still in his hand" and "his pants "pulled down to his feet."

"I walked in and found him, and I just called 911," John Buchanan told FOX13. "I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something. I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse."