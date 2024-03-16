Meek Mill Rocks OVO Owl Chain During Freestyle Performance

Back in 2015, Meek took shots at Drake by claiming that he used ghostwriters for most of his songs. The beef eventually developed into a full blown feud, where both parties exchanged diss tracks toward each other. They patched things up in 2018 and publicly squashed their beef during a concert in Boston.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career,” Drake wrote on social media at the time.

Aside from the chain, folks praised Meek’s On The Radar Radio freestyle, complimenting the Philly rapper's performance.

“Really solid freestyle. Meek is still in top rap form,” one person wrote on X.

Another commented, “Y’all got Meek rappin rappin again.”

Meek recently reflected on his old feud with Kanye West in a lengthy X posts. According to the Philly rapper, Kanye is a little “off” but said the beef would never go that far .

"I think Yeezy smart but be off a lil but because I bought like 17 pair of Yeezy since we been trading rap shots," he tweeted. "And I listened to your music to get me through my bid you a super legend I was more confused of why you was going so hard to go at me in the beginning ..."

Meek continued, "When you see us going at it it’s always rap beef we know each other personally and would never let it go to far! It’s a bloody sport gotta be rough wit it."