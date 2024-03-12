Meek Mill Says Kanye West 'Be Off a Lil,' Reflects on Past Rifts: 'It's a Bloody Sport Gotta Be Rough Wit It'

After the controversy over Kardashian died down, it reemerged in 2022, when West debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during his YZY Season 9 presentation in Paris. The piece was controversial, but especially distasteful to Meek, who criticized West in an Instagram Story.

“What you be doing for fame driving you crazy… look how hard you came at me n***as know I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people,” he wrote.

Around the same time, West was on Clubhouse, where he laughed at the thought of Meek wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt and mispronounced the rapper's name as "Mills."

Of course, Meek addressed West on X, formerly known as Twitter, and later on a remix of DJ Khaled's "God Did." “And that don’t go for everybody, just the only ones that bend backwards for me/I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye," he rapped.