Meek Mill Says Kanye West 'Be Off a Lil,' Reflects on Past Rifts: 'It's a Bloody Sport Gotta Be Rough Wit It'

Meek Mill spent Monday night reflecting on his past feud with Kanye West.
"I think Yeezy smart but be off a lil but because I bought like 17 pair of Yeezy since we been trading rap shots," he tweeted. "And I listened to your music to get me through my bid you a super legend I was more confused of why you was going so hard to go at me in the beginning ..."
Meek followed the post by writing, "When you see us going at it it’s always rap beef we know each other personally and would never let it go to far! It’s a bloody sport gotta be rough wit it."
The "rap beef" between the two artists began online in 2020, when West alleged that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was set to meet with Meek at a criminal justice reform summit two years earlier.
"I've been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform,'" West wrote at the time. "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line."
Meek responded in a follow-up post, calling West's insinuation "cappp."
After the controversy over Kardashian died down, it reemerged in 2022, when West debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during his YZY Season 9 presentation in Paris. The piece was controversial, but especially distasteful to Meek, who criticized West in an Instagram Story.
“What you be doing for fame driving you crazy… look how hard you came at me n***as know I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people,” he wrote.
Around the same time, West was on Clubhouse, where he laughed at the thought of Meek wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt and mispronounced the rapper's name as "Mills."
Of course, Meek addressed West on X, formerly known as Twitter, and later on a remix of DJ Khaled's "God Did." “And that don’t go for everybody, just the only ones that bend backwards for me/I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye," he rapped.