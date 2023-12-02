Lil Wayne Sued by Former Bodyguard Who Claims Rapper Assaulted Him and Threatened Him With Gun in 2021

Lil Wayne faces a shocking lawsuit from a former bodyguard.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the New Orleans rap veteran is alleged to have pulled a firearm on his former bodyguard, Carlos Christian, who claims that Weezy also punched him. Christian says the incident took place in December 2021 at the rapper's home in Hidden Hills, California.

The man claims that Wayne threatened to shoot him with a semiautomatic rifle, which he says he took seriously considering that the "A Milli" rapper served eight months at Rikers Island in 2010 on a gun charge.

Christian alleges that he contacted the authorities during the dispute, but sources close to Wayne deny that the incident took place, also claiming that the 5-time Grammy Award-winner doesn't own a gun.

Around 1:40 p.m. that day, cops arrived at Wayne's home, and although the rapper wasn't present, Christian said he had a verbal altercation with the artist which turned violent. Deputies were contacted when Christian says he fled Wayne's home for the gated community’s guard shack after being confronted with the aforementioned rifle.

TMZ reports that the incident got heated when Wayne accused him of leaking pictures to the media, asking him to leave the house before allegedly brandishing an AR-15. At the time, sources in connection with Wayne denied Christian's accusation and said the rapper didn't own a gun.

Christian now seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged incident, claiming that he incurred medical expenses, lost wages, and suffered emotional distress from the alleged assault.

