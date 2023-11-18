Lil Durk Responds to Criticism of Chicago's Crime Rate: 'There's Violence Everywhere'

Lil Durk has a word for the politicians criticizing the crime rate of his hometown of Chicago.

During his interview with Ari Melber on MSNBC, Durkio reflected on the comments that people such as Senator Ted Cruz and former president Donald Trump have said about the Windy City and its number of gun violence cases and high murder rates.

"I really don't pay it no mind cause there's violence everywhere. You can get self-defense anywhere, you can kill anywhere, you can stab anywhere, you can choke anywhere, you can kidnap anywhere," Durk said. "Every city has its murder rates. Every city has their rates. If you look up right now who got the most murder rate right now, I bet you it ain't Chicago."

He continued, "Now the story transpires to that city. So that's why I never really comment on it cause every city has its day."